ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's sports minister says soccer league play suspended, a day after team owner ran onto field with a gun. — Graham Dunbar (@gdunbarap) March 12, 2018

Following last night’s shocking incident – in which the president of a club brought a gun on the pitch – the Greek Super League has announced it is suspending all play going forward.In the 89th minute of the PAOK-AEK match on Sunday, the hosts were negated a game-winning goal after the referee reversed the call on the field. Fans and the owner stormed the pitch in protest, and photos captured the owner packing heat. You can read more about the incident HERE.On Monday afternoon, the Greek Super League announced suspension of all play in the wake of the incident.