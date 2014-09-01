¡NO TE LO PIERDAS! 'PEINETA' de Higuaín al Camp Nou tras SALIR ABUCHEADO. La IMAGEN YA en #ChampionsTotal en MEGA. pic.twitter.com/X7ubKo8tda — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 12, 2017

Juventus strikercould be suspended for some of the next Champions League games as the Argentinean was spotted while showing his middle finger to Barcelona fans.The Argentinean was replaced in the 86th minute after a very disappointing performance and Barcelona fans booed him on his way out of the pitch.As a former Real Madrid striker, Higuain does not have many admirers around Cataluña and the Nou Camp crowd didn’t hide their feelings when the 29-year-old was replaced by Max Allegri.Trouble is, Higuain couldn’t keep his nerves and showed Barcelona fans the middle finger. His behaviour is bad enough to deserve a suspension of one game at least.Roberto Mancini, Luis Suarez and even the referee Busacca had been suspended for a similar behaviour back in the days and now Higuain could face a ban as well.Watch the footage below, courtesy of El Chiringuito TV.