As if Juventus doesn’t have enough injuries to worry about, their star striker went down injured in the opening minutes of the Derby della Mole on Sunday morning.



Gonzalo Higuain suffered a left ankle injury in the opening seconds, forcing him to ground. Sensing the urgency of Higuain’s injury, manager Massimiliano Allegri had Paulo Dybala warm up immediately.



However, ‘Pipita’ gutted it out for fifteen minutes before he went down one final time. He slowly walked off the pitch, looking defeated. Federico Bernardeschi replaced him immediately.



Higuain joins Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, and Paulo Dybala as injured Juventus starters.



The injury is especially frustrating for the Bianconeri as they’re currently in a dogfight to win their seventh consecutive Serie A title, not to mention they’re chasing the Champions League which has eluded them throughout this run.



This past week, they drew with Tottenham in an exciting match to open their European knockout round stages.

