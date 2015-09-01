He comes off in the 35th minute, grabbing his leg https://t.co/T6wyoXKpeW — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 21, 2018

Serie A’s leading goalscorer, Ciro Immobile, took himself out of Lazio’s match with Chievo Verona with a leg injury. In the fifth minute Felipe Anderson began to warm up after Immobile complained of leg pain. 30 minutes later, the man who’s scored 20 goals in Italy asked for the change.At the time of his departure, Lazio was winning 2-1. Despite not scoring today, his loss is palpable. Lazio is in the midst of a desperate battle for the fourth and final Champions League spot in Serie A.