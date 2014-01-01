BREAKING: Lazio has not called Ciro Immobile for their match against AC Milan tomorrow — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) January 27, 2018

In what is a huge blow for Lazio, star forward, and Serie A leading scorer, Ciro Immobile will not be available for Sunday’s match against AC Milan.The Italian international took himself out of last Sunday’s victory over Chievo Verona after only 30 minutes with a muscular injury.Lazio is battling with rivals Roma for the fourth and final Champions League spot in Serie A.Fit’s likely that Felipe Anderson will replace him in Lazio’s lineup.