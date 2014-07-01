Breaking: Iniesta throws Barcelona future into doubt with unexpected claim
06 September at 13:25Josep Maria Bartomeu has recently confirmed that both Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will sign a contract extension with Barcelona Spaniard has denied his president's claims throwing his Barcelona future into doubt. The contract of the Spain star expires at the end of the season and Juventus are being linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.
Iniesta has done nothing to deny reports linking him with a move away from the Camp Nou telling Spanish media that he has yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona over his contract extension.
As.com journalist Ignacio Migueles, in fact, asked the Spaniard if he could confirm that he has reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign a new deal but the reply of the talented midfielder left no room for interpretation: ‘no’, Iniesta promptly replied leaving his future up in the air.
The next few months will be vital to know if Iniesta will commit his future to Barcelona or if he will be leaving the club he has always been playing for.
. @andresiniesta8, arrivato all'aeroporto di Barcellona:— Álvaro von Richetti (@vonRichetti) September 6, 2017
- Puoi confermare il principio d'accordo di rinnovo annunciato da @jmbartomeu?
- NO https://t.co/fxyEm8a3Db
