Luciano Spalletti sounds like he’s counting on Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, if his latest words can be taken at face value.

The 28-year-old has been linked to a move to Old Trafford for

55 million, but the Red Devils have yet to match Inter’s price.

Speaking to the press after a 2-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich, the former Roma Coach expressed his positive opinion of Perisic.

“I know him well, everyone knows him,”

“The reasoning is always the same with him. He’s a great player, he’s one of ours and I want to keep him here with me, but we’ll have to consider what the club and the player want to do.”

The Croatian scored eleven goals last season, but it looks like Manchester United are veering off him because of the Nerazzurri’s unwillingness to match the high price.