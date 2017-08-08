Breaking: Inter join Arsenal and AS Roma in Mahrez race
08 August at 12:50Inter have emerged as the latest competitors for the signing of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria International wants to leave the Foxes this summer and has already made it clear that he wants to open talks with AS Roma to discuss a possible move to the Olimpico.
Arsenal could also make an attempt to sign Mahrez if Alexis Sanchez leaves North London in the current summer transfer window.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter have entered the race to sign the 26-year-old as Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini is reported to have made contact with an intermediary of Leicester.
Sabatini has sounded out Mahrez’s availability during a meeting held in Rome earlier last week.
The Serie A giants could decide to sign the talented winger if they will sell Antonio Candreva to Chelsea. The agent of Italy International, however, has exclusively told calciomercato.com that at the moment there is no chance to see Candreva oin Chelsea this summer
