Breaking: Inter offer De Rossi two-year contract
01 May at 18:20Inter have emerged as serious contenders for AS Roma star Daniele De Rossi and according to Sky Italia the nerazzurri have offered the Italy star a two-year, € 5.5 million-a-year deal.
Inter are looking for a leader in the middle of the park and the nerazzurri believe De Rossi could be the right man especially because his contract with AS Roma expires in June.
AC Milan and Juventus have also being linked with a move for the experienced midfielder who, however, would prefer not to leave the capital as he has grown in the club’s academy spending his whole career with the giallorossi.
De Rossi rejected AS Roma’s first contract offer a few weeks ago but given Inter’s approach the giallorossi have also made an improved offer to persuade De Rossi to stay at AS Roma.
Still according to Sky Italia, AS Roma have offered their experienced midfielder a new one-year, € 3.5 million deal. The player’s salary could raise to € 4 million with add-ons and the club are also going to add an option to extend the De Rossi's stay at the Olimpico for one more season.
De Rossi will now consider both offers but at the moment, a permanence at AS Roma is believed to be the most likely option given AS Roma’s new offer.
