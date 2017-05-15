Breaking: Inter representative flies to London to meet Pochettino
15 May at 16:00Inter are reported to be interested in hiring Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. Inter have spent another season without lifting any trophy this season with the last silverware won by the club which dated back to 2011. Inter have changed four managers this season and are looking for a reliable manager to begin a new project.
Money will be no problem for Inter owners Suning and their possible offer to Pochettino confirms how much economic power Inter have earned with their new owners.
According to Sky Sport, Inter are ready to offer the Argentinean € 10 million-a-year. Sky also reports that Inter DS Piero Ausilio will be travelling to London in the next few hours to have a meeting with Pochettino. The meeting could also take place today and although Pochettino is happy to stay in London, he will listen to the offer of the nerazzurri.
Inter are believed to have withdrawn their interest in Antonio Conte, who was their priority target. The former Juventus is set to sign a € 11-million-a-year contract extension with Chelsea. The Italian is on a € 6 million-a-year deal at Chelsea.
