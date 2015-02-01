Breaking - Inter sign Rafinha from Barcelona: The details

After weeks of negotiations, the transfer to take Brazilian midfielder Rafinha from Barcelona to Inter has been agreed according to several reports in Italy and Spain.



The decisive factor was the player's will who has chosen Inter as the place where he wants to kickstart his career after having been sidelined due to a knee injury for almost a year. FC Barcelona wanted to send the player out on a dry loan however Inter insisted on retaining an option to make the deal permanent which resultet in hard negotiations regarding the price.



That has now been agreed and is set at an initial €35 million with another €3 million in easily attained add-ons bringing the total up to €38 million. That is if Inter wish to exercise that option, if not the player will return to the Catalan giants at the end of the season.



First Lisandro Lopez now Rafinha. Inter's dealings on the transfer market with a limited budget is really heating up as Spalletti now has two players to add to his depleted squad.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)