Real Madrid have announced that Spanish midfielder Isco has agreed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old, who has been in sparkling form for club and country this season, has penned a new agreement keeping him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2022.



Real Madrid have also confirmed that Isco will be give a press-conference on Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Basque country to face Real Sociedad.