Breaking - Isco agrees new deal with Real Madrid
14 September at 15:46
Real Madrid have announced that Spanish midfielder Isco has agreed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old, who has been in sparkling form for club and country this season, has penned a new agreement keeping him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2022.
Real Madrid have also confirmed that Isco will be give a press-conference on Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Basque country to face Real Sociedad.
Acto de renovación de @isco_alarcon— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 14, 2017
➡ https://t.co/RQXnwvH3Je#HalaMadrid #Isco2022 pic.twitter.com/bpKe5DFX1s
Go to comments