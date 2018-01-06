Breaking: Italian FA will not punish Cagliari for racist abuse against Matuidi

In a decision that is both shocking, and, sadly, unsurprising, the Italian football federation will not penalize Cagliari for their fans’ racist abuse of Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi. The decision deepens the narrative that Italy is soft on racism and intolerance.



After hearing the abuse from the stands on Saturday, Matuidi rushed to referee Giampaolo Calvarese but the official ignored the French international's pleas to intervene and Medhi Benatia and Paulo Dybala had to calm their teammate down.



Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate, I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples," Matuidi said in a statement to AFP.



"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."



Writing in French on their Twitter account, Cagliari apologized for the abuse. You are a fantastic player and an example to young people. We want to apologize to you if you were insulted for the colour of your skin at the Sardegna Arena," said the club.



"The Sardinian people want nothing to do with racism. Only ignorance can explain certain behaviour. Respect."

