Breaking: Italian journalist claims Di Maria could play a key part in Man Utd-Perisic transfer
04 August at 16:30
Italian journalist Giorgio Micheletti claims that there could be a new twist in the saga regarding Ivan Perisic’s potential move to Manchester United.Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb radio, Micheletti revealed that the 28-year-old Croatian international could get his dream move to Old Trafford, if the Italian side can wrap up a deal with PSG for Angel Di Maria.
With United and Inter failing to agree on a price, the Nerazzurri are looking for reinforcements of their own and Di Maria has been a target for the club ever since they were purchased by Chinese group Suning last summer.
Speaking earlier, Micheletti explained that; “"For a while he has promised to Inter. It would be an interesting purchase and would increase the quality of the Nerazzurri. Although his arrival could free up Perisic to head to Manchester United."
Perisic himself is understood to be desperate to make the switch to Old Trafford although Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told TV channel Premium Sport that the club were preparing to offer him a lucrative new deal to remain at the San Siro.
