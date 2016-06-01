Breaking: Juve and Spurs target wants summer exit, agent says

Juventus and Tottenham are looking for midfield reinforcements and both clubs are being linked with a summer move for Steven N’Zonzi. The French midfielder has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla but neither the Old Lady nor the Spurs are open to match it.



Sevilla, however, are not open to negotiate and are only willing to sell the player for his minimum transfer fee.



The player’s agent, however, has just released an interview with Estadio Deportivo to reveal that his client wants to leave Sevilla this summer.



“The truth is that Steven wants to leave this summer”, a representative of the footballer said.



“Everybody at Sevilla knows that, the president and the technical staff are aware of it and we hope he will be sold this summer.”



​Juventus’ most recent bid is set to € 28 million plus € 4 million in add-ons. The Old Lady hopes this latest statement will finally persuade Sevilla to sell N’Zonzi for a fee below € 40 million.

