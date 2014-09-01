Juventus star Sami Khedira is reported to have picked up a knee injury during the International break. The official Twitter account of the German Football association has in fact reported that the bianconeri star has suffered a knee injury and will have to undergo further medical examination in the coming hours.No need to say Juventus are in rush to know how long Khedira will remain out of action as the bianconeri still have a couple of days left before the end of the summer transfer window and could then complete one last signing to cover the absence of the Germany star.​Khedira is not the only top Juventus midfielder to pick up a knee injury.. The Italian star has also picked up a knee injury and may need surgery if the therapy he is undergoing won’t lead to any result.