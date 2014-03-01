Andrea Barzagli is set to miss Juventus’ upcoming Serie A game with Chievo

The Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the veteran defender, who recently came out in defence of team-mate Gianluigi Buffon, is doing his best to even be there for the September 12th tie against Barcelona.

Having played in Italy’s double feature against Spain and Israel, the Roman native asked for two days off so that he can recuperate.

This will likely force Juventus to line up against the consistent Chievo with the defensive partnership of Daniele Rugani and Mehdi Benatia, though new signing Benedikt Howedes is the surprise package.

Benatia may skip the game himself, having played two games with the Moroccan team.



This is where Juve’s loss of Leonardo Bonucci will hurt: beyond his obvious quality, he was the youngest of the BBC trio, with the 36-year-old Barzagli not starting 30 games or more three times in the last four seasons.