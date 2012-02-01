Breaking: Juventus’ ongoing meeting to sign Liverpool target
28 August at 14:15Juventus executives are currently having a meeting with their Schalke 04 counterpart to discuss the transfer of Benedikt Howedes, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Old Lady wants to sign the 29-year-old on loan with option to buy, the Bundesliga side want to sell the player on a permanent deal but an agreement could be reached in the coming hours.
Juventus, in fact, have slightly raised their offer for the Germany International. The Old Lady would pay more than € 2 million for the player’s loan deal and will also add some bonuses to option to buy which is currently set in the region of € 8 million.
The player is pushing to move to Juventus. He has listened to the offers of Liverpool and Spartak Moscow but he has already told his club that he wants to move to Juventus only and the Serie A giants are hopeful to finalize the deal by tomorrow. The next few hours will be decisive to know the future of Howedes.
