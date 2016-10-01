Man Utd, Chelsea and Juve dealt blow as Monaco are in pole position for Pellegri
26 January at 20:20Just a few hours ago, Pietro Pellegri seemed set to join Juventus but things have since changed (via IlBianconero). The Bianconeri had in fact found an agreement with Genoa for him as Juve were going to let him stay in Genoa till the end of the season (and then bring him to Turin in the summer).
MONACO'S BLITZ - After Juve's offer, Monaco also submitted an offer for Pellegri as they offered more than what the Bianconeri club offered. The result? Pellegri isn't as close to Juve as Monaco are now in pole position for him. The Bianconeri are considering re-submitting a new offer for him as they like him very much so. Time will tell...
Pellegri made headlines earlier this year when he scored a brace against Lazio. His father, an assistant coach at Genoa, broke down in tears on the bench. The player had been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United but Monaco now seem to be in the driver's seat.
Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)
