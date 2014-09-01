Breaking: Juventus sign Bayern Munich defender on a permanent deal
12 May at 18:20Juventus have signed Morocco defender Madhi Benatia on a permanent deal, the club have announced through their official website. The Serie A giants have made the player’s loan move permanent for € 17 million and the former Morocco star has signed a contract with Juve until 2020.
Benatia, 30, joined Juventus on loan from the Bundesliga giants last summer. The two clubs have made lot of business together over the last few seasons with Bayern Munich that completed the signing of Arturo Vidal in summer 2015 and the loan move of Kingsley Coman during the same summer.
Bayern Munich made Coman’s move permanent earlier this month and now Juventus have also completed the permanent signing of Benatia.
The Serie A and Bundesliga giants are also in talks over the summer move of Douglas Costa who is being heavily linked with leaving the Allianz Arena especially after his training ground bust-up with Franck Ribery.
Go to comments