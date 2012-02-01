Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner has been omitted by the Old Lady’s Champions League squad list by Max Allegri. The decision of the Italian tactician is a surprising one as the Swiss International is regardedgiven that Dani Alves joined Psg in the summer transfer window. The former Lazio star started both Juventus’ first two Serie A games of the season and his omission throws the player’s future into doubt given that his contract with the bianconeri expires in June 2018. You can check Juventus’ full Champions League squad list in Juventus’ official tweet below.