Breaking: Juventus star omitted from Champions League squad list
01 September at 18:30Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner has been omitted by the Old Lady’s Champions League squad list by Max Allegri. The decision of the Italian tactician is a surprising one as the Swiss International is regarded as a regular Juventus starter this season given that Dani Alves joined Psg in the summer transfer window. The former Lazio star started both Juventus’ first two Serie A games of the season and his omission throws the player’s future into doubt given that his contract with the bianconeri expires in June 2018. You can check Juventus’ full Champions League squad list in Juventus’ official tweet below.
Here is your 23-man Juventus squad list for the @ChampionsLeague group stage.#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/UXxcqguIVy— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 1, 2017
Go to comments