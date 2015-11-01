Injury blow for Juventus as their midfield starwill be forced out of the pitch for one month. The Italy International has been diagnosed with an injury at his left knee, Juventus have announced through their official website. The 30-year-old picked up a cruciate ligament injury at the same knee in April 2015.“Following a recent problem at his left knee, Claudio Marchisio underwent medical tests in Barcelona yesterday. Marchisio was was subjected to clinical and instrumental examinations by Dr. Cugat and was accompanied in Spain by Juventus’ Health Manager Dr. Claudio Rigo”, Juventus have revealed through their official website.“There is a need for the player to undergo specific therapies and muscle strengthening work. For this reason it will not be available for the next 3/4 weeks”, Juventus claim.Marchisio had recently been linked with joining AC Milan but the Italian midfielder personally confirmed that he is not going to leave Juventus anytime in the future. His recent injury, however, will keep him on the sidelines for the next month.