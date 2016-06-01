Breaking: Juventus starlet ruled out for the season with knee injury
29 March at 15:16Bad news for Juventus as the bianconeri starlet Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury which would take up to six months to let up, the Croatian FA has announced through its official Twitter account.
The Croat was stretched out in tears of yesterday’s friendly match between his national team and Estonia and Juventus fans feared straight away the 21-year-old injury could have been a very serious one.
Pjaca has been diagnosed with an ACL tear on his right knee, the Croatian FA has also confirmed.
“Medical tests have highlighted that Marko Pjaca picked up an ACL tear on his right knee during yesterday’s friendly game against Estonia. Good luck for your recovery! #bestrong”, the Tweet of the Croat FA reads.
Pjacu čeka duže izbivanje s terena nakon što je utvrđena ozljeda prednjeg križnog ligamenta. @marko_pjaca20, želimo ti uspješan oporavak!— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) March 29, 2017
The former Dinamo Zagreb starlet will undergo surgery in the next few days and Juventus are entitled to a compensation in the region of €20.000 a day. The total amount of cash that Juve will receive for Pjaca’s injury is somewhere around € 1.5 million.
The player joined Juventus on a permanent deal last summer for € 24 million and had already been sidelined for over two months this season with a fibula injury also picked up while on International duty with Croatia.
