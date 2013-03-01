Breaking: Juventus sweat over fitness of Dybala ahead of Champions League clash against Barcelona
19 March at 15:55Juventus are sweating over the fitness of their star striker Paulo Dybala who was replaced in the 27th minute of Juventus’ away clash to Sampdoria due to a muscle injury. The Argentinian star was replaced by Marko Pjaca and Juventus fans hope La Joya will recover in time for the Old Lady’s double Champions League clash against Barcelona.
Juventus will play the first game at the J Stadium on the 11th of April and the return leg is scheduled on the 19th of April at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium.
According to Sky Italia (via ilbianconero) Dybala has told his Juventus’ teammates and the techincal staff that his injury is not serious although the former Palermo star will need to undergo medical test sto know his real physical conditions.
Dybala had already been ruled out for almost two months this season as he picked up a muscle injury in the first half of Juventus’ away Serie A clash to AC Milan this past October.
Go to comments