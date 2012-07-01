Paulo Dybala won't replace Neymar at Barcelona, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to RAI journalist Ciro Venerato, Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has told sources that

Dybala is liked by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United, among others, but recently said that he wanted to stay, saying in late July that "I'm happy here… I’m fine, and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to enjoy a great season."

This is confirming what Sky Sport wrote in the last few days, despite the fact that the Blaugrana have lost Neymar in a 222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sky Sport, Barcelona have yet not made any offer for the former Palermo star who is one of the blaugrana summer targets alongside Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappé.

Barca look closer to Ousmane Dembele, anyway, but losing Leonardo Bonucci and Dybala would be too much for Bianconeri fans.

