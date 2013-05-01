Per Sky Sport, Nikola Kalinic did not train with AC Milan today, and will not face Lazio tomorrow — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) January 27, 2018

Per Sky Sport Italia, AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic did not train with the club on Saturday and will miss their clash with Lazio on Sunday. The former-Fiorentina man suffered a muscular injury which kept him off the training pitch.He won’t be the only striker set to miss the AC Milan-Lazio clash. Ciro Immobile won’t be making the trip to Milano after suffering an injury last weekend against Chievo.Andre Silva or Patrick Cutrone will take Kalinic’s spot.Kalinic made a high-profile move to north Italy this summer after a breakout season in Florence. Mirabelli and Li Yonghong shelled out over 20 million euros for his services, but have thus far been deeply underwhelmed by his performances.Recently, fans have called for his benching in favor of Andre Silva or Cutrone.