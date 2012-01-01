Breaking Keita: Spurs and Juve target has Monaco medical ahead of €30m move
29 August at 15:42Lazio star Keita Balde is having his medical with Monaco ahead of completing a € 30 million move, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The Senegalese striker has reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 defending champions and is currently in Monte Carlo where he will undergo medical tests and sign his contract with the Monegasques.
Monaco have just announced the signing of Stevan Jovetic as well. The talented duo will be used to replace Kylian Mbappé who is on the verge of joining Psg for reported € 150 million fee.
Huge transfer blow for Inter, Juve and Spurs as each one of these three clubs had been trying to sign Keita in the summer.
The player wanted to move to Juventus but the Serie A giants failed to match the player’s price-tag given that his contract was set to expire in 2018. Keita is set to join Monaco in a permanent € 30 million deal.
