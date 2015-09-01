Breaking: La Liga reject Neymar’s €222 release clause
03 August at 12:35La Liga are reported to have rejected Neymar’s € 222 million release clause. The Brazilian star personally paid his own release clause after receiving a € 300 million sponsorship by Qatar Sports Investments.
Marca confirm La Liga president Javier Tebas failed to accept the payment of the release clause and he is currently discussing the issue with Juan de Dios Crespo, one of Spain’s most important sport lawyers.
If the two parties will fail to reach an agreement, Psg will demand FIFA to receive a temporary permission to register the signing of Neymar.
La Liga, however, can’t block the transfer of any player and that’s why FIFA are expected to given Psg green light to sign the Brazilian star for € 222 million.
The signing of Neymar is expected to be announced in the coming hours with the Brazilian who has already given his farewell to his former Barcelona teammates.
Despite La Liga’s decision, Neymar is set to officially move to Psg in the coming hours.
