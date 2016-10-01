Breaking: Laporte to have Manchester City medicals on Tuesday

As was previously reported, Aymeric Laporte is set to become a Manchester City player. As Sky Sport now confirmed, Laporte will be undergoing his Manchester City medicals on Tuesday as a deal is now in place between the involved parties. The player will be in Manchester on Monday as he will then undergo his medicals the following day (next week). In the end, Pep Guardiola's Man City will dish out 65 million euros plus another 5 million euros in add-ons to Athletic Bilbao for the 23 year old French defender. This is a big deal as City respond to Liverpool's big defensive signing (Virgil Van Dijk).



Laporte has been a very good player for Atheltic Bilbao for many years now as he appeared in 25 games on the season and he picked up one assist. He is a very strong defender as Pep Guardiola finally gets his big defensive addition in Aymeric Laporte....