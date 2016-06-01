Breaking: Lazio deny Juve offer for €25m Spurs, United target
28 July at 13:05Lazio have denied that Juventus have made an offer for Keita Balde and claim that they're being lowballed.
Club president Claudio Lotito has denied that the Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United target is also liked by Italy’s traditional Big 3.
“Speaking to Il Messaggero, he claims that “none of this is true, they’re publishing these reports on purpose.” A clear hint that there is a lot of pressure on Lazio to sell.
In fact, the Eagles claim they haven’t even been offered €15m. They have always insisted on getting at least €25m, with Lazio reported to have lowered their asking price, previously 30m.
Juventus recently claimed that they had made a bid, technical director Giuseppe Marotta saying that “we’ve presented an offer for Keita, now Lotito can evaluate it”.
Keita Balde Diao himself wants to go to Juve, previously rejecting Milan despite the Rossoneri having agreed to terms with Lazio.
The former Barcelona player, who left Catalonia in 2011, has scored 20 Serie A goals in two seasons.
@EdoDalmonte
