Lazio have denied that Juventus have made an offer for Keita Balde and claim that they're being lowballed.



Club president Claudio Lotito has denied that the

“Speaking to Il Messaggero, he claims that “none of this is true, they’re publishing these reports on purpose.” A clear hint that there is a lot of pressure on Lazio to sell.



In fact, the Eagles claim they haven’t even been offered

15m. They have always insisted on getting at least

25m, with Lazio reported to have

Juventus recently claimed that they had made a bid, technical director

Keita Balde Diao himself wants to go to Juve, previously rejecting Milan despite the Rossoneri having agreed to terms with Lazio.

The former Barcelona player, who left Catalonia in 2011, has scored 20 Serie A goals in two seasons.