Reports from Sky Sport claim that Lazio striker Ravel Morrison is on his way back to England to sign a loan-deal with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.



The 23-year-old who was once described by Sir Alex Ferguson as “the best youngster he had ever seen” has failed to justify his huge potential after several high-profile incidents at various clubs. When he made his surprise move to Lazio in 2015 many eyebrows were raised but once again, a mixture of injuries and indiscipline has seen the player frozen out in the Italian capital and searching for a move away.



New Hoops boss Ian Holloway is now preparing to offer the player another chance to resurrect his career in the English capital. Although the deal is initially a loan, there could be an opportunity for the England man to make the move permanent at the end of the season.