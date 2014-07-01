Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has finally penned a new deal at the Nou Camp with a buyout clause of 700 million euros.

His previous contract at Barcelona was set to run out at the end of the ongoing season and while there was little doubt that the Argentine will sign a new deal at the Catalan club, his new deal can keep him at Barcelona through the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Now 30, Messi has become one of the best players in the world at Barcelona, a club he joined as a kid of 13 back in 2001. Since then, has succeeded in winning as many as eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The news comes as good news for Barcelona fans, who were left fuming at the Barcelona leadership for not having tied Messi to a new deal earlier. And it comes a day after the five-time Ballon D’Or winner won the European Golden Shoe accolade for scoring 37 times in the La Liga last season.