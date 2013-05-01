Liverpool wanted €200 million for Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona director

The Blaugrana made numerous offers, the last one above the €150 million mark, but were defied despite Coutinho’s desire to go to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona eventually settled for Ousmane Dembele, who cost them €105 million.

"On Friday, after weeks of offers and talks, Liverpool put a price on the player that we wanted [Coutinho]," Soler said in a news conference on Saturday.

"A price of €200m and we decided we wouldn't do it. That's an example of the way football is now. This club and this board will not get involved in that, though. What's happened in the transfer market this summer has taken us to a totally different model of football which we're not used to."

Barcelona had just sold Neymar, with Paris Saint-Germain paying for his release clause of 222 million.

Ironically, the Brazilian had been lobbying to get Coutinho signed.

"Countries have become the principle agents in the world of football," Soler continued "We haven't wanted to put the club at risk, a club of 150,000 members which is ran responsibly.

"We're in a market where a goalkeeper has gone for €50m. We won't get involved in that. We won't put the club at risk. UEFA and the ECA have to take a decision and reflect on what's going on."

The 25-year-old Coutinho scored 13 Premier League goals last season.