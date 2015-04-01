Breaking: Liverpool given hope as starlet’s Inter move in danger of collapse

Liverpool and Inter are looking for some attacking reinforcements and both European giants are being linked with a summer move for Bundesliga starlet Emre Can.

The 20-year-old was reported to have agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants and his move to the San Siro was only supposed to be a matter of time.



Trouble is, Sky Sport is reporting that an agreement between Inter and Borussia Dortmund has not been reached yet.



The Italian broadcasters claim talks between the two clubs are ongoing but Emre Mor’s inter move could be in danger of collapse.



The player’s agent had a meeting with Inter representatives earlier this morning, but no big developments emerged after the meeting held in Milan.



“I can say nothing”, the player’s agent told Sky Sport.



“Emre is a top player. Am I staying in Milan? I don’t know.”



Inter are still hoping to seal the transfer of the promising winger but at this stage of negotiations anything can happen. The deal does not seem as close as it appeared just a few hours ago.