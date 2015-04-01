Breaking: Liverpool release official statement declaring that Coutihno will stay at Anfield
11 August at 11:54
Liverpool have released an official statement confirming that Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be staying at Anfield.
Having been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer and with the Merseyside club having already turned down two offers from the Catalan giants, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group have issued a declaration which reads;
“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”
Fenway Sports Group statement on Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/xf7GaeskPL pic.twitter.com/FANC2BIqWo— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017
