Liverpool have released an official statement confirming that Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be staying at Anfield.



Having been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer and with the Merseyside club having already turned down two offers from the Catalan giants, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group have issued a declaration which reads;



“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”