Breaking: Liverpool tell Barcelona they are ‘losing time’ as second Coutinho bid is rejected
10 August at 10:53Although reports in Spain, claim Coutinho is set to join Barcelona tomorrow, today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Reds have rejected the La Liga giants’ second bid for the Brazil star.
Coutinho has emerged as one of Barcelona’s priority targets to replace Neymar who has just joined Psg in a world-record € 222 million move.
Barcelona had made an opening € 80 million bid, but their offer was rejected by Liverpool. The Premier League giants have also rejected Barcelona’s second € 100 million move telling representatives of Barcelona that they are ‘losing time’ given that Liverpool are not open to sell Coutinho at any price.
The player, however, has reportedly told representatives of Liverpool that he wants to move to Barcelona this summer. He has agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants but at the moment Liverpool won’t allow him to leave Anfield Road.
Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé is another possible target of the blaugrana who are desperate to sign a replacement for O'Ney.
Go to comments