Sergio Aguero in the clear over Wigan pitch fracas. No punishment from the FA. — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) February 20, 2018

Sergio Aguero will face no punishment from the Football Association for his role in a fracas with Wigan fans following Monday night's FA Cup clash, Goal has learned.Video showed Aguero taking a swing at a fan. Which of the two started the fight is unclear.The FA have been in discussions with Manchester City and Wigan throughout Tuesday, and sources have told Goal that the governing body have recently informed Aguero that, having studied all available footage, he will not be charged.