The @FCBarcelona squad is in for today's clash.



New signing makes first appearance in matchday group.





Manchester United and Juventus target Sergi Roberto has been snubbed from the Barcelona squad list that will be facing Alaves on Saturday night.The La Liga giants have said that the played has a stomach bug but it would certainly be of interest to Serie A side Juve and last season’s Europa League champions Manchester United, who have been keen on the player for some time.New signing Paulinho did make the squad and Andres Iniesta makes a return.