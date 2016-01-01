Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to be out for the rest of the season, according to reports from the UK.

The Manchester United star landed awkwardly on his left leg while jumping for a ball in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Anderlecht.

The success allowed Jose Mourinho’s side to qualify to the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Celta Vigo, but it turned out to be a Pyrrhic victory.

Broadcaster Jim White tweeted in the last few minutes that the Swede, who has scored 28 goals this season, will now miss the rest of the season.

Breaking news - Zlatan expected to miss remainder of season because of knee injury. — Jim White (@JimWhite) April 21, 2017

The Irish Independent had previously come to the conclusion that things would probably go South for the Swede.

"From the way his knee bent as he landed, that looks likely to be a posterior cruciate ligament injury or a meniscus tear," the

"The next 48 hours will be crucial in deciding the extent of the injury, but he will be very fortunate to get away with a long-term problem after.

"The fact that he walked off the field and didn't need a stretcher does not mean anything. That can happen even if your knee very badly damaged, but that looks like a bad one for me."