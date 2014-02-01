Breaking: Man Utd agree €25m fee with Lyon for transfer of Depay
18 January at 21:24Manchester United and Lyon are said to have found an economic agreement for the transfer of Memphis Depay. The Dutch winger has been looking for an escape route from the Old Trafford and Lyon have offered the former PSV star a chance to shine in the Ligue1.
As we’ve reported earlier today, the player had agreed to move to Lyon before the Ligue1 giants’ economic agreement with Manchester United. The French club had seen their previous three deals rejected, but, according to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have decided to accept Lyon’s last offer.
The Ligue1 giants have put on the table € 20 million plus € 5 million in add-ons, not a bad deal at all considering that Depay has barely featured for 100 minutes with the Red Devils so far this season.
Now that Lyon and Manchester United have a deal for the talented 22-year-old winger, we are only waiting for any of the two clubs to announce it with Depay who is ready to start a new chapter of his career in France.
