Breaking: Man Utd and AC Milan target completes shock Watford move
08 August at 17:00Premier League side Watford have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Richarlison. The promising striker was one of the most wanted commodities in Europe so much so AC Milan and Manchester United had also been scouted him.
“Brazilian attacker Richarlison has signed for Watford on a five-year deal, the Hornets are delighted to confirm.”
“The Hornets have beaten off strong competition to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old, following a successful work permit application”, the Hornets revealed through their official website.
Go to comments