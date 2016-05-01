Breaking: Man Utd defender wants summer exit with Tottenham and Newcastle interested
20 March at 14:00Manchester United defender Luke Shaw wants to leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season, The Daily Star reports. The Englishman has been surprisingly included in the Three Lions’ squad despite lack of game time this season.
The former Southampton star cost over € 30 million in 2014 but has only played 15 games in Premier League this season and the British tabloid claims he will request to leave the club at the end of the season.
According to the Daily Star Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are considering signing Shaw at the end of the season and would make official bids to sign him should the player hand in a transfer request once the current campaign ends.
Rafa Benitez’s interest, however, depends on whether Newcastle will manage to gain promotion to the Premier League.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham are also being linked with a summer swoop for Luke Shaw.
Go to comments