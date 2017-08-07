Breaking: Man Utd & Juve target ‘offered’ in Coutinho swap deal
07 August at 16:00Barcelona are looking for a potential replacement of Neymar and it is no secret that the La Liga giants are working on more ‘tables’ trying to reach the best agreement and seal the transfer of Neymar’s heir.
Talks with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Dembele are ongoing but the Bundesliga giants demand more than € 110 million for the French winger who had joined the Germans in a € 15 million move last summer.
Liverpool star Coutinho is another hot name in the Reds’ shortlist.
The Brazilian ace has given his green light to a move to Barcelona and according to Mundo Deportivo, the blaugrana are preparing their opening bid to sign the talented Brazil star.
The Spanish paper claims Barcelona are set to offer € 70 million plus € 10 million in add-ons but they could eventually decide to also include Andre Gomes in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.
Gomes has recently been linked with moves to Juventus and Manchester United but Liverpool are also long time admirers of the Portugal International. His teammate Rafinha is another Barcelona star Liverpool could decide to include in a potential swap deal for Coutinho.
