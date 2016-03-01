Breaking: Man Utd make shock bid for wantaway Arsenal star

According to Sky Sport, Manchester United have joined rivals City in the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez, whose contract expires at the end of the season.



Pep Guardiola’s side had been confident of securing a deal to sign the Chilean international this month, but now it seems the Red Devils have other ideas and ultimately decided to make a swoop of their own.



The value of United’s bid reportedly supersedes that of City, and there is now a very real possibility that the former Barcelona man could be playing his football under the stewardship of José Mourinho before long.



Indeed, Gianluca Di Marzio believes the Old Trafford club have offered Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in part exchange for Alexis. For now, it is unclear how the North Londoners have reacted to the bid and whether Arsène Wenger will be persuaded to allow his star player to leave after all.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)