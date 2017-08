Manchester United have opened talks over a possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Old Trafford, according to a report of Sky Italia. The contract of the former Sweden striker was not extended by the Red Devils at the end of last season given that thehad picked a knee injury which is still keeping him out of action.The former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan star is currently available as a free agent but according to Sky Sport,José Mourinho confirmed yesterday night thatIbrahimovic joined the Premier League giants as a free agent last summer managing 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions with the Red Devils.AC Milan are also being linked with a summer move for Ibra with the Serie A giant who are said to have been offered the Swede for € 1 million for each appearance he makes.