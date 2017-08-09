Breaking: Ibrahimovic opens talks over Man Utd return
09 August at 14:55Manchester United have opened talks over a possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Old Trafford, according to a report of Sky Italia.
The contract of the former Sweden striker was not extended by the Red Devils at the end of last season given that the 35-year-old had picked a knee injury which is still keeping him out of action.
The former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan star is currently available as a free agent but according to Sky Sport, Manchester United are in talks with Mino Raiola over a possible return of Ibra to the Old Trafford.
José Mourinho confirmed yesterday night that Ibrahimovic is ‘closer to Manchester United than to any other team’.
Ibrahimovic joined the Premier League giants as a free agent last summer managing 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions with the Red Devils.
AC Milan are also being linked with a summer move for Ibra with the Serie A giant who are said to have been offered the Swede for € 1 million for each appearance he makes.
Go to comments