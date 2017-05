Manchester United have made contact to sign Torino star Andrea Belotti, ESPN reports . The Italy striker has 25 goals in 31 Serie A appearances so far this season and has emerged as a top transfer target of both the Red Devils and Chelsea.Reports in England claim Belotti would snub a move to Manchester United in order to join their Premier League rivals , especially if José Mourinho’s side fail to qualify for Champions League.Executives of Manchester United, however, are said to have already made contact to sign the talented 23-year-old.​Belotti isalthough the Special One’s priority is Atletico star Antoine Griezmann who, however, is also set to reject a chance to move to the Old Trafford if Manchester United do not qualify for Europe’s elite competition.​Both Belotti and Griezmann have a € 100 million release clause included in their contracts and neither Torino nor Atletico are open to sell for less than that fee.