Breaking: Man Utd open talks to sign top Serie A star Andrea Belotti
03 May at 14:35Manchester United have made contact to sign Torino star Andrea Belotti, ESPN reports. The Italy striker has 25 goals in 31 Serie A appearances so far this season and has emerged as a top transfer target of both the Red Devils and Chelsea.
Reports in England claim Belotti would snub a move to Manchester United in order to join their Premier League rivals, especially if José Mourinho’s side fail to qualify for Champions League.
Executives of Manchester United, however, are said to have already made contact to sign the talented 23-year-old.
Belotti is one of Mourinho’s top targets for the 2017/18 campaign although the Special One’s priority is Atletico star Antoine Griezmann who, however, is also set to reject a chance to move to the Old Trafford if Manchester United do not qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
Both Belotti and Griezmann have a € 100 million release clause included in their contracts and neither Torino nor Atletico are open to sell for less than that fee.
