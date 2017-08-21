Breaking: Man Utd starlet closing in on exit
21 August at 14:30Manchester United starlet Andreas Pereira is very close to joining Valencia, according to a report of Cadena Ser. The Spanish radio station reports the 21-year-old has agreed terms with the La Liga side who are now trying to reach an agreement with Manchester United as well.
Pereira would become Joao Cancelo’s replacement given that the Portuguese right-back is going to become a new Inter player.
Cancelo, in fact, is having medical with the Serie A giants and is set to announce his move to the Meazza in the coming hours.
Pereira can also play as centre midfielder or attacking winger and with Cancelo who mainly played as an attacking right winger last season, Pereira could easily fill the boots of the former Chelsea and Tottenham target.
Pereira would make return to Spain after last year’s loan spell at Granada.
The Brazil-born starlet with Belgian passport managed five goals and three assists in 35 league appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.
Go to comments