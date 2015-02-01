Breaking: Manchester United full-back signs contract extension
26 May at 14:35
Manchester United’s Ecuadorian star Antonio Valencia has signed a new deal at the club which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2019. The Red Devils have the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months which means that the player will spend at least ten years at the Premier League giants.
The 31-year-old arrived at the club from Wigan Athletic back in 2009 and was captain of the side that lifted the Europa League on Wednesday. Having also been voted the players’ player of the year, Valencia explained that; ““Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract.”
“Wednesday evening provided the one trophy this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the final. I would like to thank the Manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season. I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans, for their amazing support.”
.@Anto_V25 has signed a contract extension at #MUFC until June 2019 with the option for a further year: https://t.co/zJiy0QxLyV pic.twitter.com/POuWdyF68T— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2017
Go to comments