Manchester United’s Ecuadorian star Antonio Valencia has signed a new deal at the club which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2019. The Red Devils have the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months which means that the player will spend at least ten years at the Premier League giants.



The 31-year-old arrived at the club from Wigan Athletic back in 2009 and was captain of the side that lifted the Europa League on Wednesday. Having also been voted the players’ player of the year, Valencia explained that; ““Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract.”

