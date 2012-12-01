Luke Shaw will miss the rest of the season after suffering ligament damage in his foot. The England full-back limped out of Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Swansea City and scans have confirmed the worst that he will take no further part in the season’s climax.

This news comes at a time when boss Jose Mourinho prepares to get his side through a hectic end of season schedule (six games in 17 days) but injuries to his side are mounting with the defence having been hit particularly hard. The Portuguese tactician is already without Marcus Rojo with both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones yet to kick a ball since March. Eric Bailly also limped out of last weekend’s game and results of his scan are yet to be announced.



United travel to Spain on Thursday to face Celta Vigo in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final.