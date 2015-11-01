Breaking: Matic to Man Utd is a done deal as Chelsea star pictured wearing Red Devils' shirt
30 July at 16:15Manchester target and current Chelsea player Nemanja Matic has allegedly appeared on social media in a picture that shows him wearing a Man United training top, donning the number 31, according to The Daily Mail.
The reining Premier League champions Chelsea have agreed for the Serbian midfielder to leave for their title rivals for a fee thought to be in the region on £40m, but nothing official has been confirmed yet.
NEMANJA WOAHHH pic.twitter.com/AHEa2T4UQi— Elliott (@ElliottUnited) July 30, 2017
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
